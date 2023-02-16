Asian Hotel (E) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, up 32.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in December 2022 up 32.84% from Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2022 up 7.29% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.