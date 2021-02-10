Asian Hotel (E) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, down 55.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 down 55.11% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 down 73.22% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020 down 79.39% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2019.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 160.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.