Asian Hotel (E) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in December 2018 down 15.81% from Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2018 down 20.3% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2018 down 29.97% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2017.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.13 in December 2017.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 242.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.83% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.