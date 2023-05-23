Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 28.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2023 up 139.94% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 247.85% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.43 in March 2022.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 116.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.