    Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore in March 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 28.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2023 up 139.94% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 247.85% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Hotel (E) EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.43 in March 2022.

    Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 116.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Hotels (East)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1125.9128.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1125.9128.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.733.534.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel----2.67
    Employees Cost5.004.997.48
    Depreciation0.900.924.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0310.1921.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.456.28-12.22
    Other Income0.610.431.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.066.71-10.98
    Interest----3.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.066.71-14.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.066.71-14.85
    Tax2.341.69-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.725.02-14.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.725.02-14.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.725.02-14.32
    Equity Share Capital17.2911.5311.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.90-12.43
    Diluted EPS3.312.90-12.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.90-12.43
    Diluted EPS3.312.90-12.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Asian Hotel (E) #Asian Hotels (East) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023