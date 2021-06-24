Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, down 41.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2021 down 41.2% from Rs. 42.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021 down 1126.71% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021 down 75.4% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2020.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 177.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 27.29% over the last 12 months.