Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, down 41.2% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2021 down 41.2% from Rs. 42.80 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021 down 1126.71% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021 down 75.4% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2020.
Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 177.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and 27.29% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (East)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.17
|19.08
|42.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.17
|19.08
|42.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.59
|2.57
|5.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.93
|5.88
|9.37
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.75
|6.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.25
|9.47
|19.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-3.57
|2.22
|Other Income
|3.15
|0.56
|5.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-3.02
|8.01
|Interest
|3.66
|3.70
|3.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-6.71
|4.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.75
|-6.71
|4.69
|Tax
|0.42
|-0.51
|4.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.17
|-6.20
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|0.00
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.17
|-6.20
|0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.17
|-6.20
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|11.53
|11.53
|11.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.49
|-5.38
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.49
|-5.38
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.49
|-5.38
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.49
|-5.38
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited