Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 up 732.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.

Asian Hotels (East)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.91 42.55 32.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.91 42.55 32.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.53 6.61 5.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.99 8.56 7.37
Depreciation 0.92 4.55 4.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 17.15 14.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.28 5.69 0.82
Other Income 0.43 1.70 3.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.71 7.39 4.48
Interest -- 3.62 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.71 3.76 0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.71 3.76 0.68
Tax 1.69 0.97 1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.02 2.79 -0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.02 2.79 -0.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.02 2.79 -0.79
Equity Share Capital 11.53 11.53 11.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 1.61 -0.69
Diluted EPS 2.90 1.61 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 1.61 -0.69
Diluted EPS 2.90 1.61 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited