Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 up 732.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.