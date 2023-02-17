English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 up 732.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Hotel (E) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2021.

    Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 112.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.62% returns over the last 6 months and -17.40% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Hotels (East)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9142.5532.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9142.5532.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.536.615.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.998.567.37
    Depreciation0.924.554.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1917.1514.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.285.690.82
    Other Income0.431.703.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.717.394.48
    Interest--3.623.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.713.760.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.713.760.68
    Tax1.690.971.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.022.79-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.022.79-0.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.022.79-0.79
    Equity Share Capital11.5311.5311.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.901.61-0.69
    Diluted EPS2.901.61-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.901.61-0.69
    Diluted EPS2.901.61-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Asian Hotel (E) #Asian Hotels (East) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am