Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 60.77% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in December 2020 down 60.77% from Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2020 down 482.02% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 84.51% from Rs. 11.17 crore in December 2019.
Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 160.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (East)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.08
|5.91
|48.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.08
|5.91
|48.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.57
|0.70
|6.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|5.19
|9.88
|Depreciation
|4.75
|4.75
|6.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.47
|5.69
|23.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-10.42
|2.54
|Other Income
|0.56
|2.83
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-7.59
|4.63
|Interest
|3.70
|3.54
|3.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.71
|-11.13
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.71
|-11.13
|1.13
|Tax
|-0.51
|-0.19
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.20
|-10.94
|-1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.20
|-10.95
|-1.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.20
|-10.95
|-1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.53
|11.53
|11.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.38
|-9.49
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-5.38
|-9.49
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.38
|-9.49
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-5.38
|-9.49
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited