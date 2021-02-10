MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 60.77% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in December 2020 down 60.77% from Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2020 down 482.02% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 84.51% from Rs. 11.17 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 160.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.

Close
Asian Hotels (East)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations19.085.9148.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.085.9148.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.570.706.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.885.199.88
Depreciation4.754.756.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.475.6923.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.57-10.422.54
Other Income0.562.832.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.02-7.594.63
Interest3.703.543.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.71-11.131.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.71-11.131.13
Tax-0.51-0.192.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.20-10.94-1.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.000.00--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.20-10.95-1.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.20-10.95-1.07
Equity Share Capital11.5311.5311.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.38-9.49-0.92
Diluted EPS-5.38-9.49-0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.38-9.49-0.92
Diluted EPS-5.38-9.49-0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Hotel (E) #Asian Hotels (East) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 11:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.