Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 60.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in December 2020 down 60.77% from Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2020 down 482.02% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 84.51% from Rs. 11.17 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 160.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.