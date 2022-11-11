 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Granito Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore in September 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 315.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in September 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 61.94 crore in September 2021.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.

Asian Granito India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.67 263.68 315.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.67 263.68 315.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.32 42.53 47.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 205.54 147.87 169.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.07 -10.57 8.89
Power & Fuel 22.42 23.40 --
Employees Cost 23.55 22.47 21.56
Depreciation 4.84 4.65 4.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.10 25.62 44.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.83 7.72 19.27
Other Income 6.96 3.29 38.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.79 11.01 57.50
Interest 1.86 1.43 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.93 9.58 56.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.93 9.58 56.17
Tax 2.25 2.24 4.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.68 7.34 52.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.68 7.34 52.05
Equity Share Capital 126.75 126.75 34.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.82 15.18
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.82 15.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.82 15.18
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.82 15.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm
