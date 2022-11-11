Asian Granito Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore in September 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 315.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in September 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 61.94 crore in September 2021.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.