Asian Granito Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 351.67 crore in September 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 315.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in September 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 61.94 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations351.67263.68315.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations351.67263.68315.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.3242.5347.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods205.54147.87169.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.07-10.578.89
    Power & Fuel22.4223.40--
    Employees Cost23.5522.4721.56
    Depreciation4.844.654.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1025.6244.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.837.7219.27
    Other Income6.963.2938.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7911.0157.50
    Interest1.861.431.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.939.5856.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.939.5856.17
    Tax2.252.244.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.687.3452.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.687.3452.05
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7534.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.8215.18
    Diluted EPS0.680.8215.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.8215.18
    Diluted EPS0.680.8215.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm