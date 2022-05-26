 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Granito Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.26 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.26 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 357.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022 down 15.86% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2021.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in March 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 51.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.91% returns over the last 6 months and -58.17% over the last 12 months.

Asian Granito India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 419.26 377.09 357.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 419.26 377.09 357.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.78 49.38 51.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 264.95 221.34 212.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.26 0.91 -15.47
Power & Fuel 22.03 -- 21.80
Employees Cost 21.57 20.90 20.32
Depreciation 4.87 4.18 4.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.21 57.42 40.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.59 22.96 22.37
Other Income 2.19 1.14 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.78 24.10 22.49
Interest -- 0.39 2.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.78 23.71 20.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.78 23.71 20.04
Tax 5.29 7.28 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.49 16.43 15.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.49 16.43 15.12
Equity Share Capital 56.75 56.75 34.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 3.10 4.80
Diluted EPS 2.20 3.10 4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 3.10 4.80
Diluted EPS 2.20 3.10 4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
