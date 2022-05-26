Asian Granito Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.26 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.26 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 357.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022 down 15.86% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2021.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.80 in March 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 51.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.91% returns over the last 6 months and -58.17% over the last 12 months.