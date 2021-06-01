Asian Granito Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.37 crore, up 64.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.37 crore in March 2021 up 64.62% from Rs. 217.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2021 up 163.09% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2021 up 83.75% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2020.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2020.

Asian Granito shares closed at 195.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given -33.51% returns over the last 6 months and 58.34% over the last 12 months.