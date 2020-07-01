App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Granito Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore, down 28.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore in March 2020 down 28.38% from Rs. 303.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2020 up 198.67% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2020 up 27.28% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2019.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 210.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations217.09254.97303.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations217.09254.97303.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.6738.9858.22
Purchase of Traded Goods118.55129.83147.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.175.072.33
Power & Fuel15.3715.7426.80
Employees Cost19.0520.8419.04
Depreciation3.476.054.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.2020.6637.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9417.806.93
Other Income3.240.150.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1817.957.16
Interest3.885.244.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.3112.712.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.3112.712.87
Tax1.563.780.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.758.931.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.758.931.92
Equity Share Capital30.0930.0930.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.912.970.64
Diluted EPS1.912.970.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.912.970.64
Diluted EPS1.912.970.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Asian Granito #Asian Granito India #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results

