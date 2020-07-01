Asian Granito Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore, down 28.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.09 crore in March 2020 down 28.38% from Rs. 303.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2020 up 198.67% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2020 up 27.28% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2019.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 210.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.