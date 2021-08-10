Asian Granito Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.32 crore, up 112.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.32 crore in June 2021 up 112.28% from Rs. 111.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2021 up 231.55% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2021 up 841.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2020.

Asian Granito shares closed at 176.05 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -35.32% returns over the last 6 months and -18.78% over the last 12 months.