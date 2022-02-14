Asian Granito Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 377.09 crore, up 30.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.09 crore in December 2021 up 30.32% from Rs. 289.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021 down 22.56% from Rs. 21.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2021 down 25.6% from Rs. 38.01 crore in December 2020.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.86 in December 2020.

Asian Granito shares closed at 114.50 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -46.75% over the last 12 months.