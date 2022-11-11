 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Granito Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 375.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 106.1% from Rs. 53.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 72.31 crore in September 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.

Asian Granito India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 397.77 310.03 375.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 397.77 310.03 375.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.69 53.68 70.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 192.93 145.68 157.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.17 0.82 10.39
Power & Fuel 50.49 43.39 --
Employees Cost 30.79 29.11 29.27
Depreciation 8.55 7.71 7.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.57 31.98 74.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.42 -2.33 25.77
Other Income 4.89 1.91 38.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.54 -0.42 64.59
Interest 5.38 5.59 6.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.91 -6.02 58.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.91 -6.02 58.27
Tax -2.34 -1.76 4.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.57 -4.26 54.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.57 -4.26 54.01
Minority Interest 4.29 2.16 -0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.28 -2.10 53.83
Equity Share Capital 126.75 126.75 34.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.23 15.70
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.23 15.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 -0.23 15.70
Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.23 15.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
