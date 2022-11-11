Asian Granito Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 375.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 106.1% from Rs. 53.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 72.31 crore in September 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.