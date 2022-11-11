Asian Granito Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 375.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 106.1% from Rs. 53.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 72.31 crore in September 2021.
Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|397.77
|310.03
|375.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|397.77
|310.03
|375.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.69
|53.68
|70.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|192.93
|145.68
|157.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.17
|0.82
|10.39
|Power & Fuel
|50.49
|43.39
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.79
|29.11
|29.27
|Depreciation
|8.55
|7.71
|7.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.57
|31.98
|74.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.42
|-2.33
|25.77
|Other Income
|4.89
|1.91
|38.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.54
|-0.42
|64.59
|Interest
|5.38
|5.59
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.91
|-6.02
|58.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.91
|-6.02
|58.27
|Tax
|-2.34
|-1.76
|4.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|-4.26
|54.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|-4.26
|54.01
|Minority Interest
|4.29
|2.16
|-0.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.28
|-2.10
|53.83
|Equity Share Capital
|126.75
|126.75
|34.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.23
|15.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.23
|15.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.23
|15.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.23
|15.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited