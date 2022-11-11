English
    Asian Granito Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 397.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 375.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 106.1% from Rs. 53.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 72.31 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 55.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.85% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations397.77310.03375.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations397.77310.03375.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.6953.6870.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods192.93145.68157.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.170.8210.39
    Power & Fuel50.4943.39--
    Employees Cost30.7929.1129.27
    Depreciation8.557.717.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.5731.9874.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.42-2.3325.77
    Other Income4.891.9138.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.54-0.4264.59
    Interest5.385.596.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.91-6.0258.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.91-6.0258.27
    Tax-2.34-1.764.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.57-4.2654.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.57-4.2654.01
    Minority Interest4.292.16-0.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.28-2.1053.83
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7534.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.2315.70
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.2315.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.2315.70
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.2315.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am