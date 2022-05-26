Asian Granito Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore, up 10.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore in March 2022 up 10.21% from Rs. 434.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 19.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.78 crore in March 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2021.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in March 2021.

Asian Granito shares closed at 51.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.91% returns over the last 6 months and -58.17% over the last 12 months.