Asian Granito Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 257.74 crore, down 30.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.74 crore in March 2020 down 30.19% from Rs. 369.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2020 up 21.8% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.16 crore in March 2020 down 11.74% from Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2019.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 210.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.