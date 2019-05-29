Asian Granito Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 371.36 crore, down 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.36 crore in March 2019 down 5.17% from Rs. 391.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2019 down 67.65% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2019 down 28.79% from Rs. 36.85 crore in March 2018.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2018.

Asian Granito shares closed at 249.20 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and -41.84% over the last 12 months.