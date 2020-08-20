172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|asian-granito-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-129-40-crore-down-58-53-y-o-y-5732481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Granito Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore, down 58.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore in June 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 312.04 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2020 down 166.07% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 35.10 crore in June 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 231.55 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.

Asian Granito India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations129.40257.74312.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.40257.74312.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.7258.5289.13
Purchase of Traded Goods58.13106.3891.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.63-7.035.56
Power & Fuel6.1828.4033.87
Employees Cost16.4824.9026.73
Depreciation7.546.287.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.4925.8830.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7814.4126.61
Other Income0.232.470.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.5516.8827.40
Interest8.319.758.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.867.1418.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-11.867.1418.70
Tax-3.070.786.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.796.3512.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.796.3512.17
Minority Interest0.990.16-1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.350.530.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.457.0411.27
Equity Share Capital30.0930.0930.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.482.343.75
Diluted EPS-2.482.343.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.482.343.75
Diluted EPS-2.482.343.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Asian Granito #Asian Granito India #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results

