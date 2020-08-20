Asian Granito Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore, down 58.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore in June 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 312.04 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2020 down 166.07% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 35.10 crore in June 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 231.55 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.