Asian Granito Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore, down 58.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.40 crore in June 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 312.04 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2020 down 166.07% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 35.10 crore in June 2019.
Asian Granito shares closed at 231.55 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.40
|257.74
|312.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.40
|257.74
|312.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.72
|58.52
|89.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.13
|106.38
|91.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.63
|-7.03
|5.56
|Power & Fuel
|6.18
|28.40
|33.87
|Employees Cost
|16.48
|24.90
|26.73
|Depreciation
|7.54
|6.28
|7.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.49
|25.88
|30.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.78
|14.41
|26.61
|Other Income
|0.23
|2.47
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|16.88
|27.40
|Interest
|8.31
|9.75
|8.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.86
|7.14
|18.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.86
|7.14
|18.70
|Tax
|-3.07
|0.78
|6.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.79
|6.35
|12.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.79
|6.35
|12.17
|Minority Interest
|0.99
|0.16
|-1.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.35
|0.53
|0.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.45
|7.04
|11.27
|Equity Share Capital
|30.09
|30.09
|30.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|2.34
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|2.34
|3.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|2.34
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|2.34
|3.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am