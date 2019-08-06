Asian Granito Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 312.04 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 312.04 crore in June 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 238.71 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019 up 92.31% from Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.10 crore in June 2019 up 69.16% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2018.
Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2018.
Asian Granito shares closed at 201.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.93% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|312.04
|369.21
|238.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.15
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|312.04
|371.36
|238.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.13
|96.05
|67.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.46
|115.21
|77.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.56
|6.05
|-14.97
|Power & Fuel
|33.87
|50.05
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.73
|26.28
|25.40
|Depreciation
|7.70
|6.68
|6.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.98
|51.48
|62.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.61
|19.56
|14.05
|Other Income
|0.79
|--
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.40
|19.56
|14.35
|Interest
|8.70
|10.63
|7.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.70
|8.93
|7.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.70
|8.93
|7.14
|Tax
|6.53
|3.36
|1.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.17
|5.58
|5.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.17
|5.58
|5.31
|Minority Interest
|-1.84
|-0.64
|-0.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.94
|0.84
|1.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.27
|5.78
|5.86
|Equity Share Capital
|30.09
|30.09
|30.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|1.92
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|1.92
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|1.92
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|1.92
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited