Asian Granito Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 312.04 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.04 crore in June 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 238.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2019 up 92.31% from Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.10 crore in June 2019 up 69.16% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2018.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2018.

Asian Granito shares closed at 201.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.93% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.