Asian Granito Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 436.64 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.64 crore in December 2021 up 13.57% from Rs. 384.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021 down 28.67% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.53 crore in December 2021 down 22.99% from Rs. 50.03 crore in December 2020.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in December 2020.

Asian Granito shares closed at 103.30 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.99% returns over the last 6 months and -35.79% over the last 12 months.