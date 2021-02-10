Asian Granito Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 384.46 crore, up 29.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.46 crore in December 2020 up 29.07% from Rs. 297.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2020 up 124.28% from Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.03 crore in December 2020 up 45.78% from Rs. 34.32 crore in December 2019.

Asian Granito EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in December 2019.

Asian Granito shares closed at 272.20 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.58% returns over the last 6 months and 17.45% over the last 12 months.