Asian Granito Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 296.22 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.22 crore in December 2018 up 12.3% from Rs. 263.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2018 down 60.4% from Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.98 crore in December 2018 down 32.41% from Rs. 36.96 crore in December 2017.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2017.

Asian Granito shares closed at 152.70 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.91% returns over the last 6 months and -70.42% over the last 12 months.