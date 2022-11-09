Asian Fertilize Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 18.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2021.
Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.
|
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.19
|21.29
|18.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.19
|21.29
|18.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.87
|16.93
|6.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|0.95
|0.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.93
|-3.52
|6.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.92
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.14
|4.95
|3.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|0.93
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.06
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|0.99
|1.23
|Interest
|0.24
|0.21
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.03
|0.78
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|0.78
|0.97
|Tax
|0.28
|0.19
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.75
|0.59
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.75
|0.59
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.75
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.75
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.75
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.75
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited