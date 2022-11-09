Asian Fertilize Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 18.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2021.

Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.