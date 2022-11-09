English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Fertilize Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in September 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 18.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

    Close

     

    Asian Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1921.2918.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1921.2918.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8716.936.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.010.950.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.93-3.526.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.930.920.85
    Depreciation0.120.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.144.953.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.190.931.03
    Other Income0.080.060.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.991.23
    Interest0.240.210.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.780.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.030.780.97
    Tax0.280.190.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.750.590.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.750.590.73
    Equity Share Capital7.907.907.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.750.93
    Diluted EPS0.950.750.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.750.93
    Diluted EPS0.950.750.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asian Fertilize #Asian Fertilizers #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm