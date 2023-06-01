English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Fertilize Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in March 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 343.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5026.6211.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5026.6211.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.9914.9112.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.742.920.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.011.38-3.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.080.96
    Depreciation0.170.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.005.101.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.401.11-0.01
    Other Income0.230.150.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.171.260.00
    Interest0.360.310.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.530.95-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.530.95-0.17
    Tax-0.130.29-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.390.66-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.390.66-0.09
    Equity Share Capital7.907.907.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.84-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.500.84-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.84-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.500.84-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Asian Fertilize #Asian Fertilizers #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm