Asian Fertilize Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in March 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 343.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.50
|26.62
|11.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.50
|26.62
|11.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.99
|14.91
|12.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.74
|2.92
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.01
|1.38
|-3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.08
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.00
|5.10
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|1.11
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|1.26
|0.00
|Interest
|0.36
|0.31
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.95
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|0.95
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.29
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.66
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.66
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.84
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.84
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.84
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.84
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited