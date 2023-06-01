Asian Fertilize Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in March 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 343.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.