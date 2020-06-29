Asian Fertilize Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in March 2020 up 19.3% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 74.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 20.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019.