Asian Fertilize Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in March 2020 up 19.3% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 74.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 20.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019.
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.39
|14.20
|5.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.39
|14.20
|5.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.99
|7.06
|3.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.84
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.14
|1.13
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.75
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.09
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.11
|4.09
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.23
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.39
|0.31
|Interest
|0.24
|0.24
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.16
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.16
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.11
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.11
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.14
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.14
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.14
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.14
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
