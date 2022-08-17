Asian Fertilize Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, up 57.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in June 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

Asian Fertilize EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.