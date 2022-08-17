Asian Fertilize Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore, up 57.46% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.29 crore in June 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.
Asian Fertilize EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.29
|11.75
|13.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.29
|11.75
|13.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.93
|12.48
|5.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.95
|0.63
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.52
|-3.72
|2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.96
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.95
|1.27
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|-0.01
|0.80
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.00
|1.05
|Interest
|0.21
|0.16
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.78
|-0.17
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.78
|-0.17
|0.84
|Tax
|0.19
|-0.08
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|-0.09
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|-0.09
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|-0.11
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|-0.11
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|-0.11
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|-0.11
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
