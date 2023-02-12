Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.2% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.
Asian Fertilize EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.62
|20.19
|29.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.62
|20.19
|29.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.91
|12.87
|22.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.92
|1.01
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|1.93
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.93
|0.82
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|2.14
|4.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.19
|1.56
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|1.27
|1.67
|Interest
|0.31
|0.24
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.03
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.95
|1.03
|1.44
|Tax
|0.29
|0.28
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.66
|0.75
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.66
|0.75
|1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.95
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.95
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.95
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.95
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited