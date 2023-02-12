Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.2% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.