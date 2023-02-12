English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.2% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6220.1929.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6220.1929.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9112.8722.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.921.010.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.381.930.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.080.930.82
    Depreciation0.120.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.102.144.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.111.191.56
    Other Income0.150.080.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.271.67
    Interest0.310.240.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.951.031.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.951.031.44
    Tax0.290.280.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.660.751.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.660.751.04
    Equity Share Capital7.907.907.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.951.32
    Diluted EPS0.840.951.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.951.32
    Diluted EPS0.840.951.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited