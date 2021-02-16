Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 34.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in December 2020 down 34.1% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 32.23% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.