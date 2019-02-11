Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in December 2018 up 23.78% from Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 up 538.05% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 818.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2017.