Asian Fertilize Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in December 2018 up 23.78% from Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 up 538.05% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 818.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
Asian Fertilize EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2017.
|
|Asian Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.50
|18.67
|5.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.50
|18.67
|5.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.57
|10.46
|7.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.50
|2.99
|-3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.85
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.52
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.95
|3.04
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.56
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.12
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|1.68
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.27
|0.93
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.75
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|0.75
|-0.70
|Tax
|0.13
|0.32
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.43
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.43
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|7.90
|7.90
|7.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.54
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.54
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.54
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.54
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited