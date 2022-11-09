 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.31% from Rs. 20.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 119.5% from Rs. 25.75 crore in September 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months

Asian Energy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.93 27.44 51.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.93 27.44 51.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.94 6.98 4.96
Depreciation 4.69 4.66 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.69 23.44 32.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.39 -7.64 10.07
Other Income 0.68 1.09 11.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.71 -6.55 21.56
Interest 0.77 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.48 -6.78 21.37
Exceptional Items -2.09 -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.56 -6.78 21.37
Tax -0.13 -1.99 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.43 -4.78 20.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.43 -4.78 20.61
Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.69 38.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 -1.27 5.45
Diluted EPS -3.30 -1.27 5.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 -1.27 5.45
Diluted EPS -3.30 -1.27 5.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Energy #Asian Energy Services #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.