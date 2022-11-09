Asian Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.31% from Rs. 20.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 119.5% from Rs. 25.75 crore in September 2021.
Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Asian Energy Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.93
|27.44
|51.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.93
|27.44
|51.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.94
|6.98
|4.96
|Depreciation
|4.69
|4.66
|4.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.69
|23.44
|32.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.39
|-7.64
|10.07
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.09
|11.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.71
|-6.55
|21.56
|Interest
|0.77
|0.23
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.48
|-6.78
|21.37
|Exceptional Items
|-2.09
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.56
|-6.78
|21.37
|Tax
|-0.13
|-1.99
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.43
|-4.78
|20.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.43
|-4.78
|20.61
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|38.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-1.27
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|-1.27
|5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-1.27
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|-1.27
|5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited