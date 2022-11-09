English
    Asian Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.31% from Rs. 20.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 119.5% from Rs. 25.75 crore in September 2021.

    Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months

    Asian Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.9327.4451.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.9327.4451.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.946.984.96
    Depreciation4.694.664.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6923.4432.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.39-7.6410.07
    Other Income0.681.0911.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.71-6.5521.56
    Interest0.770.230.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.48-6.7821.37
    Exceptional Items-2.09----
    P/L Before Tax-12.56-6.7821.37
    Tax-0.13-1.990.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.43-4.7820.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.43-4.7820.61
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6938.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-1.275.45
    Diluted EPS-3.30-1.275.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-1.275.45
    Diluted EPS-3.30-1.275.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asian Energy #Asian Energy Services #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm