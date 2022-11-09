Asian Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.31% from Rs. 20.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 119.5% from Rs. 25.75 crore in September 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months