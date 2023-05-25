English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore, down 53.77% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore in March 2023 down 53.77% from Rs. 61.88 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 131.17% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 97.7% from Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022.Asian Energy shares closed at 101.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.55% over the last 12 months.
    Asian Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6128.8961.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6128.8961.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.606.624.60
    Depreciation3.694.734.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1323.4640.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.80-5.9112.59
    Other Income1.520.560.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-5.3513.20
    Interest0.411.070.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.69-6.4212.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.69-6.4212.97
    Tax--1.961.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.69-8.3811.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.69-8.3811.83
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-2.223.12
    Diluted EPS-0.98-2.223.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-2.223.12
    Diluted EPS-0.98-2.223.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Asian Energy #Asian Energy Services #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am