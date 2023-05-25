Asian Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore, down 53.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore in March 2023 down 53.77% from Rs. 61.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 131.17% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 97.7% from Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022.
|Asian Energy shares closed at 101.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.55% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Energy Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.61
|28.89
|61.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.61
|28.89
|61.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.60
|6.62
|4.60
|Depreciation
|3.69
|4.73
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.13
|23.46
|40.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.80
|-5.91
|12.59
|Other Income
|1.52
|0.56
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-5.35
|13.20
|Interest
|0.41
|1.07
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.69
|-6.42
|12.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.69
|-6.42
|12.97
|Tax
|--
|1.96
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.69
|-8.38
|11.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.69
|-8.38
|11.83
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|37.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-2.22
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-2.22
|3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-2.22
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-2.22
|3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited