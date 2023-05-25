Asian Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore, down 53.77% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.61 28.89 61.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.61 28.89 61.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.60 6.62 4.60 Depreciation 3.69 4.73 4.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.13 23.46 40.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.80 -5.91 12.59 Other Income 1.52 0.56 0.61 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -5.35 13.20 Interest 0.41 1.07 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.69 -6.42 12.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.69 -6.42 12.97 Tax -- 1.96 1.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.69 -8.38 11.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.69 -8.38 11.83 Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.69 37.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.98 -2.22 3.12 Diluted EPS -0.98 -2.22 3.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.98 -2.22 3.12 Diluted EPS -0.98 -2.22 3.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited