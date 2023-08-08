English
    Asian Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 67.72% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in June 2023 up 67.72% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 49.11% from Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2023 up 183.6% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Energy shares closed at 124.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.75% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0228.6127.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0228.6127.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.185.606.98
    Depreciation3.583.694.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9924.1323.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.73-4.80-7.64
    Other Income2.731.521.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.00-3.28-6.55
    Interest0.430.410.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.43-3.69-6.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.43-3.69-6.78
    Tax-----1.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.43-3.69-4.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.43-3.69-4.78
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.98-1.27
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.98-1.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.98-1.27
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.98-1.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

