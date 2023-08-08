Asian Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 67.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in June 2023 up 67.72% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 49.11% from Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2023 up 183.6% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

Asian Energy shares closed at 124.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.75% over the last 12 months.