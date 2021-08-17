Asian Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore, up 717.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.96 crore in June 2021 up 717.87% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.31 crore in June 2021 up 329.2% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.05 crore in June 2021 up 207.23% from Rs. 9.13 crore in June 2020.

Asian Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2020.

Asian Energy shares closed at 146.80 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.76% returns over the last 6 months and 41.56% over the last 12 months.