Asian Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 54.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.62% from Rs. 63.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 down 266.5% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2021.
Asian Energy shares closed at 73.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asian Energy Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.89
|24.93
|63.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.89
|24.93
|63.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.62
|8.94
|3.78
|Depreciation
|4.73
|4.69
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.46
|21.69
|49.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.91
|-10.39
|6.02
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.68
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.35
|-9.71
|6.78
|Interest
|1.07
|0.77
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-10.48
|6.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.42
|-12.56
|6.61
|Tax
|1.96
|-0.13
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.38
|-12.43
|5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.38
|-12.43
|5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|37.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-3.30
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-3.30
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-3.30
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-3.30
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited