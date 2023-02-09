 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 54.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.62% from Rs. 63.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 down 266.5% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2021.

Asian Energy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.89 24.93 63.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.89 24.93 63.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.62 8.94 3.78
Depreciation 4.73 4.69 4.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.46 21.69 49.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.91 -10.39 6.02
Other Income 0.56 0.68 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.35 -9.71 6.78
Interest 1.07 0.77 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.42 -10.48 6.61
Exceptional Items -- -2.09 --
P/L Before Tax -6.42 -12.56 6.61
Tax 1.96 -0.13 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.38 -12.43 5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.38 -12.43 5.03
Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.69 37.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 -3.30 1.32
Diluted EPS -2.22 -3.30 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 -3.30 1.32
Diluted EPS -2.22 -3.30 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited