English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 54.62% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.62% from Rs. 63.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 down 266.5% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.8924.9363.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.8924.9363.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.628.943.78
    Depreciation4.734.694.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4621.6949.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.91-10.396.02
    Other Income0.560.680.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.35-9.716.78
    Interest1.070.770.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.42-10.486.61
    Exceptional Items---2.09--
    P/L Before Tax-6.42-12.566.61
    Tax1.96-0.131.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.38-12.435.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.38-12.435.03
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.22-3.301.32
    Diluted EPS-2.22-3.301.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.22-3.301.32
    Diluted EPS-2.22-3.301.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited