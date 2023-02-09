Asian Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 54.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.62% from Rs. 63.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2022 down 266.5% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 105.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 73.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.