Asian Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2022 down 498.91% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 151.85% from Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months