 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2022 down 498.91% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 151.85% from Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months

Asian Energy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.93 27.44 51.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.93 27.44 51.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.17 7.07 5.03
Depreciation 5.93 5.97 6.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.01 25.71 34.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.18 -11.31 5.32
Other Income 0.68 1.09 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.50 -10.22 5.69
Interest 0.76 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.26 -10.45 5.50
Exceptional Items -6.07 -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.33 -10.45 5.50
Tax -0.13 -1.99 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.20 -8.45 4.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.20 -8.45 4.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.32 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.88 -8.46 4.73
Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.69 38.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.01 -2.24 1.25
Diluted EPS -5.01 -2.24 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.01 -2.24 1.25
Diluted EPS -5.01 -2.24 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Energy #Asian Energy Services #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.