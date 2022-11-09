Asian Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore, down 51.72% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.93 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 51.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2022 down 498.91% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 151.85% from Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2021.
Asian Energy shares closed at 77.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.06% returns over the last 6 months
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.93
|27.44
|51.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.93
|27.44
|51.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.17
|7.07
|5.03
|Depreciation
|5.93
|5.97
|6.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.01
|25.71
|34.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.18
|-11.31
|5.32
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.09
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.50
|-10.22
|5.69
|Interest
|0.76
|0.23
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.26
|-10.45
|5.50
|Exceptional Items
|-6.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.33
|-10.45
|5.50
|Tax
|-0.13
|-1.99
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.20
|-8.45
|4.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.20
|-8.45
|4.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.32
|-0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.88
|-8.46
|4.73
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|38.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.01
|-2.24
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-5.01
|-2.24
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.01
|-2.24
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-5.01
|-2.24
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
