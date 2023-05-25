English
    Asian Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in March 2023 down 53.65% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2023 down 173.03% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 109.69% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Energy shares closed at 101.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.55% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Energy Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6928.8961.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6928.8961.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.666.704.71
    Depreciation4.615.466.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2725.1440.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.85-8.409.78
    Other Income1.580.740.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.27-7.6510.31
    Interest0.411.070.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.68-8.7210.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.68-8.7210.10
    Tax--2.011.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.68-10.738.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.68-10.738.96
    Minority Interest0.15-0.06--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.32--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.55-10.478.96
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.782.37
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.782.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.782.37
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.782.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

