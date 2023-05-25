Asian Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in March 2023 down 53.65% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2023 down 173.03% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 109.69% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2022.

Asian Energy shares closed at 101.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.55% over the last 12 months.