Asian Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in March 2023 down 53.65% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2023 down 173.03% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 109.69% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2022.
Asian Energy shares closed at 101.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 12.55% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Energy Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.69
|28.89
|61.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.69
|28.89
|61.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.66
|6.70
|4.71
|Depreciation
|4.61
|5.46
|6.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.27
|25.14
|40.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.85
|-8.40
|9.78
|Other Income
|1.58
|0.74
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.27
|-7.65
|10.31
|Interest
|0.41
|1.07
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.68
|-8.72
|10.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.68
|-8.72
|10.10
|Tax
|--
|2.01
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.68
|-10.73
|8.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.68
|-10.73
|8.96
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|-0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.32
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.55
|-10.47
|8.96
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|37.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.78
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.78
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.78
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.78
|2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited