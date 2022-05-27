Asian Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore, down 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore in March 2022 down 23.97% from Rs. 81.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022 up 248.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2022 down 18% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2021.

Asian Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 86.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)