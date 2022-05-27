 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore, down 23.97% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore in March 2022 down 23.97% from Rs. 81.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022 up 248.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2022 down 18% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2021.

Asian Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Asian Energy shares closed at 86.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Asian Energy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.90 69.98 81.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.90 69.98 81.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.71 3.86 6.00
Depreciation 6.82 7.03 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.59 53.66 55.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.78 5.42 13.45
Other Income 0.53 0.83 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.31 6.25 14.40
Interest 0.21 0.17 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.10 6.08 14.22
Exceptional Items -- -- -11.64
P/L Before Tax 10.10 6.08 2.59
Tax 1.14 1.58 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.96 4.50 2.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.96 4.50 2.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.96 4.50 2.57
Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.99 37.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 1.18 0.68
Diluted EPS 2.37 1.18 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 1.18 0.68
Diluted EPS 2.37 1.18 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:00 pm
