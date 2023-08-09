Asian Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 67.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in June 2023 up 67.72% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 64.04% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 132.71% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

Asian Energy shares closed at 130.25 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.21% returns over the last 6 months and 49.88% over the last 12 months.