    Asian Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, up 67.72% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in June 2023 up 67.72% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 64.04% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 132.71% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Energy shares closed at 130.25 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.21% returns over the last 6 months and 49.88% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Energy Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0228.6927.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0228.6927.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.225.667.07
    Depreciation4.294.615.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.1526.2725.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.64-7.85-11.31
    Other Income2.741.581.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.90-6.27-10.22
    Interest0.440.410.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.34-6.68-10.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.34-6.68-10.45
    Tax0.02---1.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.36-6.68-8.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.36-6.68-8.45
    Minority Interest-0.010.15--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.32-0.02-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.04-6.55-8.46
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.74-2.24
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.74-2.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.74-2.24
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.74-2.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

