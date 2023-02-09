Asian Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 58.71% from Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 332.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 116.49% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.