Asian Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 58.71% from Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 332.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 116.49% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.

Asian Energy Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.89 24.93 69.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.89 24.93 69.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.70 9.17 3.86
Depreciation 5.46 5.93 7.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.14 23.01 53.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.40 -13.18 5.42
Other Income 0.74 0.68 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.65 -12.50 6.25
Interest 1.07 0.76 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.72 -13.26 6.08
Exceptional Items -- -6.07 --
P/L Before Tax -8.72 -19.33 6.08
Tax 2.01 -0.13 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.73 -19.20 4.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.73 -19.20 4.50
Minority Interest -0.06 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.32 0.32 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.47 -18.88 4.50
Equity Share Capital 37.69 37.69 37.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.78 -5.01 1.18
Diluted EPS -2.78 -5.01 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.78 -5.01 1.18
Diluted EPS -2.78 -5.01 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited