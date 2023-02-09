Asian Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 58.71% from Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 332.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 116.49% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.
Asian Energy shares closed at 73.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asian Energy Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.89
|24.93
|69.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.89
|24.93
|69.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.70
|9.17
|3.86
|Depreciation
|5.46
|5.93
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.14
|23.01
|53.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.40
|-13.18
|5.42
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.68
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.65
|-12.50
|6.25
|Interest
|1.07
|0.76
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.72
|-13.26
|6.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.07
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.72
|-19.33
|6.08
|Tax
|2.01
|-0.13
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.73
|-19.20
|4.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.73
|-19.20
|4.50
|Minority Interest
|-0.06
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.47
|-18.88
|4.50
|Equity Share Capital
|37.69
|37.69
|37.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.78
|-5.01
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.78
|-5.01
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.78
|-5.01
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.78
|-5.01
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited