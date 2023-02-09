English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asian Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.89 crore in December 2022 down 58.71% from Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 332.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 116.49% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Energy Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.8924.9369.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.8924.9369.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.709.173.86
    Depreciation5.465.937.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1423.0153.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.40-13.185.42
    Other Income0.740.680.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.65-12.506.25
    Interest1.070.760.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.72-13.266.08
    Exceptional Items---6.07--
    P/L Before Tax-8.72-19.336.08
    Tax2.01-0.131.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.73-19.204.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.73-19.204.50
    Minority Interest-0.06----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.320.32--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.47-18.884.50
    Equity Share Capital37.6937.6937.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.78-5.011.18
    Diluted EPS-2.78-5.011.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.78-5.011.18
    Diluted EPS-2.78-5.011.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited