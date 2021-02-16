Asian Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.52 crore, down 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.52 crore in December 2020 down 47.33% from Rs. 86.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2020 down 41.3% from Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2020 down 48.22% from Rs. 28.02 crore in December 2019.

Asian Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2019.

Asian Energy shares closed at 91.35 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.72% over the last 12 months.